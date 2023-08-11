The Children’s Place recalls some jeans for potential choking risks

Anyone with the jeans can return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.
Anyone with the jeans can return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.(Phillip Pessar / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Children’s Place is recalling two styles of baby and toddler jeans for a potential choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been reports of metal snaps falling off the jeans, posing a risk to young children.

The recall involves baby and toddler boy basic stretch and straight leg jeans sold in sizes 6-9M to 5T with the following style and vendor numbers:

Style WashStyle NumberVendor Number
Dustbowl Wash30223417000541
Telford30223427000541

The style and vendor numbers can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near the left pocket.

Anyone with the jeans can return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.

The style and vendor numbers can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near...
The style and vendor numbers can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near the left pocket.(The Children's Place)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endicott Police charge 23-year-old, 2 juveniles for attacking lifeguard
Binghamton officials said the property at 35 Baxter St. has accrued 30 points in less than a...
Mayor Kraham breaks out ‘lockdown law’ on problematic Baxter Street property
Broome County landlord says Binghamton officials ‘targeted’ him, tried to run him out of town
DWI crash leaves 200-year-old historic landmark in shambles
Broome County Sheriff seeks public’s helping finding sex offender

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Judge to hear arguments in protective order fight in Trump’s 2020 election conspiracy case
FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their...
Insurers won’t cover new Alzheimer’s treatment for some customers
Pinkies to open ‘Pinkies Doghouse’ hot dog eatery
Police are seeking help from the community in search for a missing Maryland elementary school...
Teacher missing for almost 2 weeks; police seek leads
Police are seeking help from the community in search for a missing Maryland elementary school...
Police seek help locating missing teacher