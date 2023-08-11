Cortland Police ask people to avoid section of Owego, Squires streets

CORTLAND, NY (WBNG) -- The Cortland Police Department is asking residents to avoid Owego and Squires streets in the city.

That’s according to the Cortland County dispatchers who were unable to comment more on the matter. However, dispatchers said there was a large police presence in the area and people have been asked to remain indoors.

Other details were unable to be confirmed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.