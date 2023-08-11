Cortland Police ask people to avoid section of Owego, Squires streets

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORTLAND, NY (WBNG) -- The Cortland Police Department is asking residents to avoid Owego and Squires streets in the city.

That’s according to the Cortland County dispatchers who were unable to comment more on the matter. However, dispatchers said there was a large police presence in the area and people have been asked to remain indoors.

Other details were unable to be confirmed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endicott Police charge 23-year-old, 2 juveniles for attacking lifeguard
Binghamton officials said the property at 35 Baxter St. has accrued 30 points in less than a...
Mayor Kraham breaks out ‘lockdown law’ on problematic Baxter Street property
Broome County landlord says Binghamton officials ‘targeted’ him, tried to run him out of town
DWI crash leaves 200-year-old historic landmark in shambles
Hochul emphasizes improvement projects underway at upstate airports

Latest News

New Chenango County Health building at the county fair
New Chenango County Health building at the county fair teaches public about health issues
Broome County roadwork plans
Assemblywoman Lupardo says migrants in New York State are here to work amid ‘staffing crisis’
Assemblywoman Lupardo says migrants in New York State are here to work amid ‘staffing crisis’
Man pleads guilty to attempted assault of rideshare driver