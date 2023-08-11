Crews respond to SUV rollover in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton police and fire crews responded to a rollover SUV crash at the intersection of Murray and Main streets Friday morning.

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. Just one vehicle was involved in the crash. The vehicle involved was overturned on the driver’s side and was damaged.

Officials were unable to confirm if anyone was hurt. Other details were also unable to be confirmed.

