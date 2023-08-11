‘Felt like my arm got blown off:’ Teen lifeguard struck by lightning during storms

LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A 15-year-old lifeguard at a Rowan County public pool in North Carolina will never forget how she was affected by the powerful storms that rolled through the area Monday afternoon.

Brynnlee Steger said she’s thankful to God to be alive after a close encounter with a lightning strike.

A fun summer job came to a violent end for Steger on Monday.

Steger was clearing all the guests from the public pool in Landis and was starting to remove the umbrellas when the storms moved into Rowan County.

“I heard thunder and it made me jump, so I jumped away from the table and then there’s this mass of electricity behind me and my mom and I got struck on my arm,” Steger said. “I felt like my arm got blown off, so I looked down at my arm and my mom, apparently, she said that she saw orange and blue surrounding my arm.”

A 15-year-old lifeguard described the moment she was struck by lightning at a public pool in North Carolina. (WBTV)

The pain was nearly unbearable, Steger said.

“I panicked and I ran away and I was yelling at my mom telling her what had happened and then I fell,” Steger said. “They picked me up, my mom and my boss did. They picked me up and they carried me to the concession room which is sheltered and they laid me out on the ground and I kept hyperventilating for about 15 minutes and I kept going in and out.”

Steger was stabilized at the hospital and started to feel better. She said she will still require therapy for nerve damage to her arm, which was still numb.

The lifeguard said she wouldn’t hesitate to be back in the chair.

“I truly do believe if God wasn’t with me then, I would probably be dead,” Steger said.

Steger added that she has always wanted to be in health care working as a neonatal nurse and this experience has reinforced that desire to help others.

