Gov. Shapiro announces Pennsylvania students will get universal free breakfast

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced Friday that students across the commonwealth will receive free school breakfast.

Governor Shapiro ceremonially signed the 2023 to 2024 budget that allows for universal free breakfast for the commonwealth’s 1.7 million public school students. The universal free breakfast is included in a $46.5 million increase to the BEF budget, which had increased to $567 million, the largest BEF increase in the commonwealth’s history.

“We can’t expect our kids to pay attention in class, learn, and have the best opportunities to succeed if they haven’t eaten all day – which is why I proposed providing free breakfast to every child in our public schools in my first budget address,” said Governor Shapiro. “At every step of budget negotiations, I insisted that universal free breakfast was a priority for me and that it must stay on the table because I know how important it is to our kids.”

The free breakfast will begin on the first day of school.

Governor Shapiro’s office said with this budget, Pennsylvania will spend more than $10 billion on public education.

