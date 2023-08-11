How about some sunshine!

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76 (74-78) Wind W becoming NW 10-15 G20 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, increasing clouds. Low 56 (52-58) Wind S becoming SE Calm-5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .05-.25″ (1-2″) 40% High 80 (76-82) Wind SW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Becoming partly cloudy. 0-.10″ Low 62 Wind SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 20% High 78 Low 58

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. 40% High 76 Low 62

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with rain and showers. 40% High 74 Low 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 76 Low 58

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 80 Low 60

Breezy but pleasant today with mostly sunny skies. Mostly clear with increasing clouds tonight.

The fronts that give us the rain Thursday will still be draped across the area for the weekend. These will give us rain

for Saturday, Sunday and into the new work week.

A return to dry weather Wednesday into Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

