Kopernik Observatory receives $22,000 state grant

(Office of State Senator Lea Webb)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT
VESTAL (WBNG) -- State Senator Lea Webb (D, 52) announced $22,000 in state funding for the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center in southern Vestal.

The funding was officially announced on Aug. 8. Webb said the money will be used to bolster the vital operations and educational endeavors of the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center.

“Investing in science, technology, engineering, and math is more than just financial support; it’s an investment in the future of our youth and the progress of our community,” said Senator Webb. “This funding will undoubtedly contribute to expanding horizons and nurturing the young minds of the Southern Tier. I am always proud to support organizations that cultivate curiosity, fuel innovation, and spark a lifelong love for learning.”

Executive Director of Kopernik Drew Deskur said the grant will allow for the observatory to make important updates to its programs.

“Kopernik Observatory & Science Center is excited to have received this grant with Senator Webb’s assistance,” Deskur said.

Kopernik Observatory was founded in 1974.

