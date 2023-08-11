Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of Aug. 14. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

  • Cross culvert installation on Hardie Road (Road closed from Aug. 8 to Aug. 18. There will be a detour)
  • Milling on Maple Street, Nanticoke Road and Twist Run Road
  • Culvert Replacements on Maple Street, North Road, Stateline Road and Stratmill Road
  • Surface treatment on Nanticoke (Ames Crossing to Cherry Valley Hill Road)
  • Tree Trimming on Powderhouse Road
  • Blacktop Repairs on Hooper Road and North Sanford Road
  • Cleaning ditches and rebuilding shoulders on Bridge Street, East Main Road, Edson Road, Knapp Hill Road, Old Route 17 and Pierce Creek Road
  • Mowing right of way on various county roads

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and your workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

