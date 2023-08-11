Man pleads guilty to attempted assault of rideshare driver

By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Jaeden Cunningham pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault for shooting a rideshare driver.

In October 2022, Cunningham assaulted and shot the ride-share driver on Floral Avenue in Johnson City after a dispute. The victim was shot in the chest and back. They were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Cunningham is facing up to nine years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for the crime.

His sentencing date is scheduled for Nov. 15.

