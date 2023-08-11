Monitor severe thunderstorm chances for Saturday

Tonight: A few clouds early, more clouds by morning. Low: 52-59

Saturday: 70% chance of scattered showers and storms. Any storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind is the highest threat. Hail and a tornado are also possible. High: 77-83

Saturday Night: Chance of storms early, then mainly cloudy. Perseid meteor shower peaks. Low: 61-66

Forecast Discussion:

A very comfortable evening and night is on the way with lows in the 50s.

Saturday looks unsettled with scattered showers and storms likely. The SPC has our region in the SLIGHT risk category of severe weather. This is a 2 out of 5 with 1 being the lowest and 5 being the highest risk. It will not rain all day long but when it does it could pour. Storm threats in order of ‘most likely’ to ‘least likely’ are damaging wind, hail, tornado. If any areas see repeated downpours and storms, flash flooding could develop as well. Timing of storms appears to be ~2pm-9pm. Severe weather is not guaranteed to develop in your area. The chance of precipitation is around 70%.

Sunday looks to be mainly dry with sun and clouds. We just cannot remove the slight chance of a shower or storm in Sunday’s forecast. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday looks dry but rain should return Tuesday with a chance of storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday look quiet and dry with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

