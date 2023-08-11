New Chenango County Health building at the county fair teaches public about health issues

New Chenango County Health building at the county fair
New Chenango County Health building at the county fair(WBNG)
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The new Chenango County Health building at the Chenango County Fair has become a unique opportunity for fair attendees to learn more about health issues.

“The locals here have been very receptive to us,” said Public Health Outreach Worker Magean Casella. “They have been excited to come and see what public health has to offer.”

The health department announced earlier this month it would establish a permanent presence at the fair using this building. Casella noted the health department will focus on a different topic every day of the fair. Friday’s topic was rabies prevention and protection.

The department had multiple posters inside the new building about rabies protection as well as informative handouts for the public to take.

“We offer post-exposure rabies vaccinations and we want the public to know that we are here to assist them,” said Casella.

Casella said the building is designed to be interactive for the public to learn about important health information in a creative way.

When the fair ends, the building will serve as a place for other events and activities such as drive-thru vaccination clinics.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endicott Police charge 23-year-old, 2 juveniles for attacking lifeguard
Binghamton officials said the property at 35 Baxter St. has accrued 30 points in less than a...
Mayor Kraham breaks out ‘lockdown law’ on problematic Baxter Street property
Broome County landlord says Binghamton officials ‘targeted’ him, tried to run him out of town
DWI crash leaves 200-year-old historic landmark in shambles
Hochul emphasizes improvement projects underway at upstate airports

Latest News

Truth Pharm speaks out against Manhattan attorney who threatens to remove OD prevention centers
New changes could be coming to ‘No Smoking’ law in Norwich public parks
American Red Cross celebrates FDA rule change to allow gay male blood donations
Here’s your reminder to schedule back to school vaccination appointments