New Chenango County Health building at the county fair teaches public about health issues

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The new Chenango County Health building at the Chenango County Fair has become a unique opportunity for fair attendees to learn more about health issues.

“The locals here have been very receptive to us,” said Public Health Outreach Worker Magean Casella. “They have been excited to come and see what public health has to offer.”

The health department announced earlier this month it would establish a permanent presence at the fair using this building. Casella noted the health department will focus on a different topic every day of the fair. Friday’s topic was rabies prevention and protection.

The department had multiple posters inside the new building about rabies protection as well as informative handouts for the public to take.

“We offer post-exposure rabies vaccinations and we want the public to know that we are here to assist them,” said Casella.

Casella said the building is designed to be interactive for the public to learn about important health information in a creative way.

When the fair ends, the building will serve as a place for other events and activities such as drive-thru vaccination clinics.

