NYSEG holds open house showing off new smart meters coming to the Southern Tier

Smart Meter
Smart Meter(Luke Meade)
By Luke Meade
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- On Thursday, Aug. 10 NYSEG held an open house at the Northern Broome Senior Community Center to show off new smart meters coming to the Binghamton area.

A smart meter is an electric meter or natural gas module that communicates energy use and meter status to both NYSEG and homeowners.

Key benefits to users of smart readers include fewer estimates and on-site visits, reduced energy use and even smart pricing options.

12 News spoke with a program manager with NYSEG to hear more about the benefits of these new smart meters.

“Nobody gets an estimated read anymore so that’s huge, the other thing is that during the storm event we will know right away if there is an outage so we can respond quicker, I think that is a really positive thing for that too.” said Joe Rusin, community relations program manager at NYSEG.

More than 100 million smart meters are currently operating throughout the United States, and installations for smart meters in the Southern Tier are scheduled to begin from fall 2023 through spring 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County landlord says Binghamton officials ‘targeted’ him, tried to run him out of town
DWI crash leaves 200-year-old historic landmark in shambles
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crashing into ditch in Fenton
Endicott Police charge 23-year-old, 2 juveniles for attacking lifeguard
Binghamton officials said the property at 35 Baxter St. has accrued 30 points in less than a...
Mayor Kraham breaks out ‘lockdown law’ on problematic Baxter Street property

Latest News

New changes could be coming to ‘No Smoking’ law in Norwich public parks
Chenango County Area Agency on Aging is rolling out a new alert system to help seniors stay connected
Ithaca Bombers open up 2023 football training camp Thursday
Chenango County Area Agency on Aging is rolling out a new alert system to help seniors stay connected