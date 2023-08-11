NYSEG holds open house showing off new smart meters coming to the Southern Tier

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- On Thursday, Aug. 10 NYSEG held an open house at the Northern Broome Senior Community Center to show off new smart meters coming to the Binghamton area.

A smart meter is an electric meter or natural gas module that communicates energy use and meter status to both NYSEG and homeowners.

Key benefits to users of smart readers include fewer estimates and on-site visits, reduced energy use and even smart pricing options.

12 News spoke with a program manager with NYSEG to hear more about the benefits of these new smart meters.

“Nobody gets an estimated read anymore so that’s huge, the other thing is that during the storm event we will know right away if there is an outage so we can respond quicker, I think that is a really positive thing for that too.” said Joe Rusin, community relations program manager at NYSEG.

More than 100 million smart meters are currently operating throughout the United States, and installations for smart meters in the Southern Tier are scheduled to begin from fall 2023 through spring 2024.

