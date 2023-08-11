Shooter in Prospect Street attempted murder gets prison sentence

Binghamton Police vehicles were lined up in front of 314 Prospect St., the scene of an attempted murder on Sept. 19, 2022.(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a Binghamton man who was arrested for a shooting at 314 Prospect St. in autumn last year.

Franklin D. Smalls, of Binghamton, will serve four and a half years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

On Sept. 19, 2022, officers from the Binghamton Police Department responded to 314 Prospect St. for a report of a person who had just been shot. Officers found a then 26-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. His injuries were considered serious.

Smalls, who was 48-years-old at the time, was found at the scene of the shooting and arrested by police. A search of the home recovered two handguns. According to police, the shooting occurred after an argument.

On March 16, 2023, Binghamton officials closed the property at 314 Prospect St. down under the city’s Property & Building Nuisance Public Reform Law.

The litigation, which is commonly referred to by Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham as the “lockdown law,” allows the city to temporarily close down addresses that are perpetual public nuisances. Places that are noisy, contain drug activity or other general disturbances are the targets of this law. Recently, the law was applied to a residence on Baxter Street following several arrests at the location.

Smalls is also facing five years of post-release supervision.

