The 19th Annual ‘Garlic Festival’ celebrates cultural diversity with garlic-themed food and vendors

Farm-fresh garlic at the festival
Farm-fresh garlic at the festival
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Garlic lovers gathered in Ross Park Zoo for the 19th annual “Garlic Festival” on Saturday.

The festival was organized by the American Civic Association: A nonprofit organization that supports immigrants and refugees starting a new life in the community while preserving their ethnicity.

The event was more than just a day to celebrate garlic, it was also an opportunity to introduce festival participants to unique foods and cultures.

“We focus on bringing various cultures together that all use garlic in their cooking,” said American Civic Association Executive Director Hussein Adams. “It’s about bringing cultures together that have similarities and recognizing those and appreciating those and celebrating those.”

The festival featured live music, vendors selling fresh garlic products and garlic-themed food.

