Colts QB Richardson struggles; Bills safety Hamlin shines in Buffalo’s 23-19 preseason win

Buffalo Bills running back Latavius Murray (28) runs against Indianapolis Colts linebacker...
Buffalo Bills running back Latavius Murray (28) runs against Indianapolis Colts linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.(Adrian Kraus | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2023
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson threw an interception and was unable to generate much offense with his legs either during Indianapolis’ preseason-opening 23-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills in an outing decided by the third-stringers.

The Bills, meantime, got an emotional boost with safety Damar Hamlin credited with three tackles over two-plus defensive series in his first competitive game since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Trailing 13-10, the Bills went ahead for good with 6:11 left in the third quarter, when Matt Barkley hit Tyrell Shavers for a 22-yard touchdown pass.

