Meals on Wheels of Western Broome hosts annual ‘Michael French Memorial 5K’ fundraiser

Runners at the annual 'Michael French Memorial 5K'
Runners at the annual 'Michael French Memorial 5K'(WBNG)
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Meals on Wheels of Western Broome hosted the 8th annual “Michael French Memorial 5K” on Saturday to raise money for the organization and honor the life of a past volunteer.

“It is to honor Michael French who was a former volunteer and sadly passed away from cancer in 2021,” said Meals on Wheels of Western Broome Executive Director Jackie Pangilinan. “He was an avid runner and a big part of starting this race and a really loyal supporter of our program.”

The run is the biggest fundraiser for the nonprofit, according to Meals on Wheels of Western Broome Volunteer and Board Secretary Cathie Daley.

Daley said they have raised a little more than $9,000 from runs in the past. She was happy to see everyone excited to support the organization in this year’s run.

“The runners have a beautiful day, a great place to run, a lot of companionship and just supporting Meals on Wheels,” Daley said. “They know they are donating to a good cause.”

Runners of all ages and abilities enjoyed post-run refreshments and live entertainment once they crossed the finish line.

Meals on Wheels of Western Broome provides nutritious home-delivered meals to seniors and offers daily check-ins to ensure health independence. This 5K helps amplify that mission.

“Food insecurity has been a big issue for many years and we serve a very vulnerable population,” said Pangilinan. “We are able to keep people living in their homes with independence and dignity for as long as possible.”

