More than 60 Vendors show off handmade products at the 4th annual ‘Mercantile Market’

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- The Weathered Thread hosted more than 60 vendors at the 4th annual “Mercantile Market.”

Vendors showed off their handmade crafts ranging from woodwork to crochets.

Belle Grace Boutique was one of the vendors at the market offering handmade felt headbands. Owner Nikki Kane started making the headbands for her twin daughters after getting inspiration from different headbands on Etsy shops.

She started her own shop shortly after and began going to markets.

“We’ve been coming to the Mercantile Market every year since it started,” Kane said. “It’s always a fantastic turnout. All of the vendors are amazing so there is really good shopping to do.”

The event today was also a soft launch for Weathered Thread’s new TWT Cafe.

