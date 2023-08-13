The 86th Annual ‘Czech & Slovak Festival’ celebrates the unique food, culture and lives of past immigrants

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The sound of Polka music and the smell of ethnic food filled the air at the 86th Annual “Czech Slovak Festival” on Saturday.

The festival was hosted at the Binghamton German club.

President of the Czechoslovak Moravan Club Mike Mrva said that this event is the perfect opportunity for the Czech and Slovak community in Broome County to get together and catch up.

“The organization has been here since 1935 and my relatives were a part of it,” said Mrva. “It was a great time together to enjoy our ethnic foods and our ethnic dance.”

The festival started as a small picnic for Czech and Slovak immigrants who were living in Broome County and working at the Endicott Johnson Shoe Company. Now, the festival is open to the public and it’s an ode to the immigrants’ past.

“We hear stories of what it was like to come here and to endure the American culture,” said Mrva. “Today is a commemoration of knowledge of all that they went through to come to this country and build it and be involved in the community.”

