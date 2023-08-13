Much quieter for Sunday

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. 20% High 78 (74-80) Wind WNW 10-15 mph

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 58 (52-60) Wind NW 3-8 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy turning mostly cloudy. Rain hold off until the evening. 30% High 78 Low 64

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. 60% High 76 Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 76 Low 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunnny. High 82 Low 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78 Low 64

The fronts that give us the rain Thursday are draped across the area. These are givng us rain

and thunderstorms today. The chance of rain will decrease into the overnight.

There will be a few lingering showers Sunday.

Monday looks quiet, but another low moving in from the west will give us rain and thunderstorms Monday

night into Tuesday.

After that, we get a return to dry weather Wednesday into Saturday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

