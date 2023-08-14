Bits of unsettled weather this week

Tonight: Partly cloudy early with high clouds increasing. Low: 57-62

Monday: Partly sunny turning cloudy. Chance of late rain. High: 71-76

Monday Night: Rain, possibly heavy. Rainfall could range from 0.25 to 0.75″. Higher totals are possible inside the heaviest downpours. Low: 60-65

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather takes us into the overnight. Lows drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday daytime looks dry but rain returns late and into Tuesday. It will turn very muggy and there may be some heavy rain around the area. Rainfall should range from 0.25 to 0.75″ with the potential for higher totals inside the steadiest downpours. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Showers are still possible again Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. Midweek is a touch unsettled with a slight chance of a shower. By Thursday I think we are back to sun and clouds and highs making a run back to around 81.

Friday is a touch unsettled with a 30% chance of showers. Next weekend looks dry and sunny both days.

