Broome County partners with the Impact Project to repair homes of community members in need

PORT CRANE (WBNG) -- Broome County has partnered with the Impact Project, giving the organization a grant to help five local homeowners with repairs needed to keep them in their homes.

These projects will join a long list of homes saved through the initiative.

“This is our second one for this grant,” said Director of the Impact Project Jim Willard. “For our organization though, this is our 172nd project since our inception in the last 18 and a half years.”

The organization’s current project involves fixing the roof of a home in Port Crane that Willard said would not have been able to make it through the winter.

Projects are completed entirely by volunteers. Willard said they have connected with people of all skill sets looking to give back to the community.

“We developed relationships with over 400 contractors of all types,” said Willard. “They are all skilled. They are electricians. They’re plumbers. They’re roofers. They’re carpenters.”

These five projects were made possible by funding from the Broome County Small Business Fund and the American Rescue Plan Act.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said securing funding for this grant was about helping the people who need it the most.

“They’ve got these critical repairs, like repairing a roof, where if they don’t get it done soon they are going to lose their whole house,” said Garnar “So we thought let’s partner with the Impact Project, let’s get these repairs done and let’s reach out to the community to help people who are in need.”

For information on how to apply to receive assistance from the Impact Project or to volunteer with the organization visit its Facebook page.

