Chenango Forks alum Lucas Scott adjusts to new Army football offense

By Jackson Neill
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST POINT, N.Y. (WBNG) - For the first time in decades, Army football looks different.

“It’s a lot more space. It’s a lot more opportunities to give playmakers the ball,” said Army junior running back Markel Johnson.

A rule change eliminating perimeter and downfield cut blocks is forcing the Black Knights to move away from the under-center triple option they’ve been known for and go to a shotgun approach.

“The biggest thing for me personally is being in the backfield instead of in the three-point stance in the triple. That’s definitely different. Seeing what’s in front of you before making those big decisions to make a cut,” added Johnson.

This new style affects every position, including the offensive line, where Chenango Forks alum Lucas Scott is entering his junior season.

“We throw a little more and our stance is a little different. So it’s a lot more running in space and beating people up front it’s fun,” said Scott.

Army still has high expectations even with this change. The program has been to five bowl games in the past seven years and winning is the standard at West Point. Something Scott is used to after his time with the Blue Devils.

“I think it’s prepared me really well. You set an expectation when you’re young of winning. Being at Chenango Forks got me used to winning so I think it’s carried well here where our goal is to win every game every year,” explained Scott.

“Very competitive, blue collar, tough, rugged football, but I think that’s the state of New York. That’s the personality of New York. You think of New Yorkers you think of tough,” said Army head coach Jeff Monken.

Players with those traits shape the mentality of the program, which is staying the same.

“Our philosophy hasn’t changed. We want to be a tough, run the football, rugged football team and certainly have that personality on offense,” explained Monken.

2023 may be a season of change for the Black Knights, but only in how the team looks.

