Dog Walking Forecast--Delilah

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 80 (76-82) Wind W 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. .25-.75″ (1-2″) 80% Low 62 (58-64) Wind E 5-10 mph

Monday looks quiet, but another low moving in from the west will give us rain and thunderstorms Monday

evening and into the night. Heavy rain is possible.

After some early showers, the chance of rain will decrease Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night.

With increasing sunshine, dry weather continues Wednesday into Thursdayday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny

skies.

A cold front will come through Friday with showers and thunderstorms. Great news for the weekend. High

pressure gives us mostly sunny skies and mild/warm temperatures.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.