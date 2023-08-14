A great start to the work-week
When does the rain move in?
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 80 (76-82) Wind W 3-8 mph
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. .25-.75″ (1-2″) 80% Low 62 (58-64) Wind E 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. 0-.20″ 40% High 78 (76-80) Wind SW becoming W 10-15 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Wind NW 3-8 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, increasing sunshine. High 76 Low 58
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80 Low 62
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 30% High 72 Low 54
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78 Low 60
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82 Low 62
Monday looks quiet, but another low moving in from the west will give us rain and thunderstorms Monday
evening and into the night. Heavy rain is possible.
After some early showers, the chance of rain will decrease Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night.
With increasing sunshine, dry weather continues Wednesday into Thursdayday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny
skies.
A cold front will come through Friday with showers and thunderstorms. Great news for the weekend. High
pressure gives us mostly sunny skies and mild/warm temperatures.
