A great start to the work-week

When does the rain move in?
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 80 (76-82) Wind W 3-8 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. .25-.75″ (1-2″) 80% Low 62 (58-64) Wind E 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. 0-.20″ 40% High 78 (76-80) Wind SW becoming W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Wind NW 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, increasing sunshine. High 76 Low 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80 Low 62

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 30% High 72 Low 54

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78 Low 60

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82 Low 62

Monday looks quiet, but another low moving in from the west will give us rain and thunderstorms Monday

evening and into the night. Heavy rain is possible.

After some early showers, the chance of rain will decrease Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night.

With increasing sunshine, dry weather continues Wednesday into Thursdayday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny

skies.

A cold front will come through Friday with showers and thunderstorms. Great news for the weekend. High

pressure gives us mostly sunny skies and mild/warm temperatures.

