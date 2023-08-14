Heavy rain moves through the area overnight

Tonight: Heavy rain likely. Rainfall: 0.50-1.0″ for most, but up to 2″ of rain could fall inside the heaviest, most persistent downpours. Flash flooding is possible in the heaviest rain. Be mindful of hydroplaning if you will be driving overnight. Low: 60-66

Tuesday: 40% chance of a few scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. Long dry periods expected. High: 74-78

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 61-67

Forecast Discussion:

A soggy overnight is coming to our area with a bout of heavy rain developing near a surface low moving through. Rainfall rates will reach 1.5-2.0″/hour in the heaviest downpours. Rain totals should range from 0.50-1.0″ with some locally higher totals possible. Thunder is also possible in the most intense downpours. The Flash Flood Watch is in effect for a large portion of the area through Tuesday morning. Main stem rivers will be fine. The main threat tonight will be for small creeks and flash flooding.

Some occasional showers are still possible again Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. The chance of rain is 30-40%.

Midweek is a touch unsettled with a slight chance of a few more showers. By Thursday I think we are back to sun and clouds and highs making a run back to the low 80s.

Friday is a touch unsettled with a 30% chance of showers. Next weekend looks dry with some sun both days.

