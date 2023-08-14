Ithaca Police find handgun shortly after being told man was waving weapon in air

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department found a handgun after responding to a report of a person waving a weapon in the air.

The department responded near the intersection of State Street and Floral Avenue around 8 p.m. on Aug. 9 for a report of a person waving the handgun around. Police searched the area and found one subject matching the description. That person was stopped and identified but was not in possession of a gun.

Later, police were made aware of a semi-automatic handgun that was located in the 200 block of Floral Avenue. The loaded weapon was secured by police.

The Ithaca Police Department noted that the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Ithaca Police at 607-272-3245.

