Nearly $20,000 in federal funding to go to Town of Binghamton Volunteer Fire Department

TOWN OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Town of Binghamton Volunteer Fire Department will receive $19,428 in federal funding.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand made the announcement Monday morning. The announcement said $3.2 million in federal funding has been announced for departments across New York State.

The money will go toward providing protective gear, training and supplies to the departments.

“These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to ensure they have the adequate training, protective gear, and equipment they need to keep themselves and New Yorkers across the state safe,” Schumer said in a news release.

The funding has been administered through the US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency’s, or FEMA’s, Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, or AFG.

AFG grants are competitive grants that are awarded to the applicants that most closely meet the program’s requirements and demonstrate a commitment to its priorities.

