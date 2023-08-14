Local sculptor, teacher says trip to Africa got him into pottery

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Andrew Fitzsimmons is a local artist and art educator. After receiving his graphic design degree, Fitzsimmons quickly realized that was not what he wanted to do. Instead, he took a trip that changed his life.

“I went to the Ivory Coast, West Africa and spent the summer in ‘95 and that changed everything,” Fitzsimmons said. “Me as a human. It changed me as an artist. I came back and I was a sculptor and potter and that was it.”

Fitzsimmons said he realized he needed to travel and experience other people’s cultures, ideologies, and artwork. It was an eye-opening trip to see how infused art was into everyone’s lives.

Not only is Fitzsimmons an artist but he is also an educator. He has been teaching ceramics and sculpting at Chenango Valley High School for the past 15 years and was also an adjunct professor at SUNY Broome Community College, infusing what he learned into his teaching style.

“The funny thing is when I’m sculpting things, the kids are sculpting with me,” Fitzsimmons said. “I assign the project and I’ll of course do it with them, so they get a chance to learn and realize how to do this.”

Fitzsimmons is currently working on a series that will be shown at a solo show in February 2024. His muse is archeology and the ideology of ancient arts.

This series he is working on now is based on folklore and stories told by humans over their period of existence.

