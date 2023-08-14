Page Brook Road to be closed to traffic for culvert replacement

TRIANGLE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Public Work is alerting motorists to road closure later this week.

Page Brook Road in the Town of Triangle will be closed on Aug. 17 from 7 a.m. to Aug. 25 around 5 p.m. for a culvert replacement between the intersections of Carigan Road and Hinsdale Road.

During this time, there will be no detour. Motorists will need to seek an alternate route.

