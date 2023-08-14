Student housing continues to be in demand in the Binghamton area

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton University is preparing to welcome more than 18,000 students to campus this weekend.

A controversial topic in the area is student housing. Amicus Properties is an off-campus student housing that has been in the area for about three years now.

“We’ve invested heavily on kind of improving the overall product,” said Co-Founder of Amicus Properties Austin Brooks. “A big part of our DNA is taking existing student housing and investing in that whether it’s upgrading the kitchens, bathrooms, porches, making them nice, safe places to live for the students.”

Brooks said they own more than 100 properties which add up to more than 1,000 bedrooms in the Binghamton area. He told 12 News they have to be very careful about where the company invests. The company prefers to purchase properties in designated student housing areas.

“We’re very careful about where we invested,” said Brooks. “We are almost entirely in the student housing overlay. And when I say 100%, there has probably been a few deals where there’s been a house on the southside, but our focus 100% is operating in the student zone,” said Brooks.

Binghamton University students will be returning to the area this weekend.

