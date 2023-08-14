Traffic on Vestal Parkway expected to be heavy as students return to Binghamton University

(WBNG)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University students will return for the Fall 2023 Semester this week. That means traffic on the Vestal Parkway is expected to be heavy.

Vestal Police Department Captain Christopher Streno said they expect the heaviest traffic will be on the east side of the parkway. Streno said the worst hours will likely be between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. He said the university has made adequate adjustments in order to regulate traffic.

“Binghamton University does this all the time, they analyze every move-in day and they have a good plan this year, we communicate with them as always to get ready for this,” said Streno.

Yet, Streno said drivers should avoid the area of Binghamton University in order to not be stuck in traffic. He recommended taking the long way to get to your destination if you can.

On Friday, only freshmen will be allowed to move in on Friday. Streno said that means 3,000 families will be coming to the area.

