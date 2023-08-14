Truth Pharm places Narcan at ‘Blessing Boxes’ in areas where substance abuse may be high

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Truth Pharm has distributed Narcan boxes at several locations across Binghamton where they can be accessed 24/7.

Truth Pharm, an organization dedicated to eliminating the stigma against drug users and mitigating the harmful effects of substance abuse, said the opioid epidemic is growing. The organization said boxes have been placed in locations where they think they are needed the most.

The boxes include Narcan spray, a mask, gloves and instructions on how to administer Narcan to save someone from an overdose.

Truth Pharm said the boxes are easily accessible because some people may be fearful of asking for the items inside.

“The goal was to firstly dock down the barrier between having to speak to someone and ask for Narcan,” said Truth Pharm Public Health Intern Diego Rodriguez. “The idea is they wouldn’t have to speak to anybody about coming to receive it.”

The organization also distributes the boxes at a variety of events. Truth Pharm said it distributed 232 kits in July and was able to reverse six overdoses.

