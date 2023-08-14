Vestal teen awarded scholarship for service as volunteer firefighter

(WBNG) -- A Vestal teen has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship for her service as a volunteer firefighter.

The Firefighter Association of the State of New York awarded the 2023 FASNY Gerard J. Buckenmeyer Volunteer Scholarship to Molly Hubbard. She received the scholarship for her volunteer service in the community from Chan Rivera, a member of the FASNY Board of Directors.

“This scholarship will help me greatly to pay for college,” said Hubbard, who is a junior firefighter.

Hubbard’s mother and grandfather were also firefighters. Her grandfather served as a fighter for more than 50 years. Hubbard said she became a firefighter to help serve her community.

“I have an entirely new second family,” Hubbard said. “I have also been able to work within my community and meet new people which has been great. Working with other departments including EMS and local police has been a great experience as well.”

Hubbard intends to go to SUNY Fredonia and will study biology. She is also an avid hiker, fisher and camper.

She is one of 25 students chosen for the scholarship.

