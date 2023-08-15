1 hurt in crash with Broome County rural transport bus

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a crash involving a Broome County rural transportation bus near the corner of Grand Avenue and Baldwin Street.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. Police said the alleged driver of the car was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police were unable to comment on other injuries sustained in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

