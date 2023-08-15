1 hurt in crash with Broome County rural transport bus

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a crash involving a Broome County rural transportation bus near the corner of Grand Avenue and Baldwin Street.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. Police said the alleged driver of the car was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police were unable to comment on other injuries sustained in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cleveland pizza shop owner said a man posed as a food bank to try and score free pizza.
Man posed as food bank employee to get free pizza, restaurant owner says
Vestal teen awarded scholarship for service as volunteer firefighter
Traffic on Vestal Parkway expected to be heavy as students return to Binghamton University
Mike Pence speaks at Gov. Kim Reynolds' "Fair-Side Chats" at the Iowa State Fair.
Mike Pence woos voters at the Iowa State Fair
Ithaca Police find handgun shortly after being told man was waving weapon in air

Latest News

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5am morning newscast.
Local sculptor, teacher says trip to Africa got him into pottery
Task force unit arrests sex offender wanted on warrant
apples
Farmers fear for apple crops after late frost