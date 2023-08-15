$3.69 million construction begins on Vestal Pool and ‘Splash Park’

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Local officials of the Town of Vestal announced the start of construction for the new Vestal Swimming Pool and “Splash Park”.

Vestal Town Supervisor John Schaffer shared that Vestal Memorial Pool would have a complete reconstruction.

“I’ll call it a glorious day in Vestal. We are finally getting our pool back,” said Schaffer. “All of our efforts to keep it in place failed. So, we decided to build a new one.”

The project is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act Fund, the State Assembly and more.

“This has had a Band-Aid over it since 1996,” Schaffer explained. “Our maintenance man had spent endless hours patching it. [The pool] would leak like crazy on the bottom. We would patch it, paint it, it would look good, but it was in disrepair for the last 15 years.”

Splash Park will be one of the largest in Broome County.

“The Splash Park will be a very popular addition that I’m sure will be enjoyed by all,” commented Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

The Vestal Memorial Pool has been closed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The new pool will include renovated bathrooms and locker rooms, a first-aid room, storage areas and an office for lifeguards and other personnel.

The project is slated for completion in May 2024.

