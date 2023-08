(WBNG) -- VINES will be partnering with Ann Suppa of Cornell Cooperative Extension to host a free “Green Thumb Workshop” for people to learn how to properly and safely prepare cucumbers for pickling.

The workshop is open to the public on Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. but, donations of $5 to $10 are appreciated.

