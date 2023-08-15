Binghamton men’s soccer hosts media day for 2023 season

By Jacob Russo
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Heading into the 2023 season, the Binghamton Bearcats are preparing to build off of a 2022 that saw them finish in the America East conference semifinals, after winning their first playoff game since 2015 over UMBC in the quarterfinals.

Watch the video above to find out how the Bearcats are looking to come out swinging in their first game next week.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cleveland pizza shop owner said a man posed as a food bank to try and score free pizza.
Man posed as food bank employee to get free pizza, restaurant owner says
Vestal teen awarded scholarship for service as volunteer firefighter
Traffic on Vestal Parkway expected to be heavy as students return to Binghamton University
Clean-up begins to transform former ‘Colonial’ into ‘Courtside Bar & Grill’
Task force unit arrests sex offender wanted on warrant

Latest News

Ithaca senior running backs Ryan Brozovic (28) and Anthony Forbidussi (26) get ready for a...
Ithaca football to feature two Binghamton-area running backs in 2023
Ithaca football to feature two Binghamton-area running backs in 2023
Chenango Forks alum Lucas Scott adjusts to new Army football offense
Army offensive lineman Lucas Scott (67) runs downfield during his team's scrimmage on Saturday...
Chenango Forks alum Lucas Scott adjusts to new Army football offense