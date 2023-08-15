Binghamton men’s soccer hosts media day for 2023 season

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Heading into the 2023 season, the Binghamton Bearcats are preparing to build off of a 2022 that saw them finish in the America East conference semifinals, after winning their first playoff game since 2015 over UMBC in the quarterfinals.

Watch the video above to find out how the Bearcats are looking to come out swinging in their first game next week.

