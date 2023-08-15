Broome County announces over $800,000 in awards for first round of Opioid Settlement Funding

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Elected officials joined the Broome County Health Department in announcing the recipients of funding from the first round of New York’s Opioid Settlement.

The seven organizations set to receive an award of up to $150,000 each are the Addiction Center of Broome County, the Hope Foundation of Binghamton, Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network, Rural Health Network of South Central New York, Truth Pharm, UHS Hospitals and Lourdes Hospital.

Funding was made possible as a result of a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies by Attorney General Letitia James which totals $2.6 billion that will be allocated across the state to fight the opioid epidemic.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said he is proud to get these funds into the community.

“We will use every single penny of these settlement funds to address this crisis in our community,” said Garnar. “We know that no amount of money will ever bring back those that we have lost.”

Representative Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) commended the work of the awarded organizations that are out in the community saving lives.

“You do the things we can’t do,” said Molinaro. “You meet people in their biggest moments of challenge, and you help to provide them hope, opportunity and hopefully empowerment. All of that is critically important.”

Garnar said the total funding going to Broome County will total around $8 million which will be distributed to organizations over the course of the next several years.

On Tuesday, the Broome County Health Department announced they are accepting proposals from local organizations for round two of Opioid Settlement Funding.

Organizations must use the funding in accordance with New York State Schedule C Approved Uses.

Agencies approved in the first round of funding are not eligible to apply.

For more information on application requirements click here.

