Clean-up begins to transform former ‘Colonial’ into ‘Courtside Bar & Grill’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After closing in April 2022, the former Colonial on Court St. is being renovated to the new Courtside Bar & Grill.

The Colonial and its sister restaurant, Dos Rios, shut down after accusations of sexual misconduct at a nearby location generated on social media. The accusations involved owners of the businesses. The owners, and a brother of one of them, have been charged with rape and drug felonies.

Developer Mark Yonaty said he plans to give the space a new positive meaning.

“It’s pretty unfortunate with the previous business closing,” said Yonaty. “So, it’s time to turn the page and move forward and give the community something to look forward to, something they deserve and a fun place to come and eat and watch sports and have a good time.”

Yonaty and Partner Chris Kehoe chose the name Courtside as a reference to Court St. and a basketball court as they plan to highlight more of a sports mentality. Yonaty said no major construction is needed and they don’t plan to change much around. There will be new sports decorations and hang more TV’s up. They plan to stream all professional sports as well as partner with local athletics including Binghamton University, the Rumble Ponies and Binghamton Black Bears.

“We want to be more of a community spot that highlights local sports as well as real life sports,” said Kehoe. “Our plan is to give a good product, excellent service and make sure we’re taking a part of the community because it comes down to everyone around us and not just looking after ourselves, but after the community as well.”

Their vision for Courtside is to bring downtown Binghamton back to life.

“Court St. is your main hub for downtown business down here,” said Kehoe. “It’s a hotspot and in the past, it’s been a very vibrant area. But unfortunately, the past year and a half, we’ve seen a very large decline in attendance for families and students wanting to come to the downtown region. So, we’re hoping to make a change here and be part of that upward draft.”

“For decades I’ve been very passionate about the revitalization of downtown. I think that we have a gem here that’s kind of untapped,” said Yonaty.

The plan is to have Courtside’s doors open in four to six weeks but will depend on their ability to find a full staff.

“It’s exciting because so many people have been supportive and so many people are looking forward to and are excited about it so that’s what excites me,” said Yonaty.

