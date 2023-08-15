Dog Walking Forecast--Buck

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .05-.50″ (1.00″) 40% High 78 (74-80) Wind NE becoming E 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. 0-.10″ Low 62 (58-64) Wind S 3-8 mph

Two lows and associated fronts are draped across the Great Lakes. These will give us showers and thunderstorms today.

As the low to our west moves through, we’ll have some lingering showers tonight. will decrease Tuesday.

After some early clouds and showers, we’ll have increasing sunshine Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies Thursday.

A cold front will come through Friday with showers and thunderstorms. Great news for the weekend. High

pressure gives us mostly sunny skies. Below average temperatures Saturday, warmer Sunday.

