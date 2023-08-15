Farmers fear for apple crops after late frost

(use)
By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Lone Maple Farm owner Mike Harris and his family have been supplying the southern tier with fresh produce and goods going on fifty years.

With apple picking season coming next month, he looks to supply the community with fresh options both green and red.

Yet a harsh frost in late May wreaked havoc on the Southern Tier. Because the fruit was already set it resulted in as much as a 95% loss in crops, affecting his stock in the process.

“It didn’t get cold, but it rained for about eight to ten days, and during that rainy period no pollination occurred, and then it frosted, we got down to about twenty-four here, and the crop is very, very light this year,” said Harris.

Yet relief may soon be on the way, New York State Farm Service Agency’s have officially requested a federal agricultural disaster designation following the deep freeze. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand are calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to quickly approve emergency federal funds for 31 counties across upstate New York.

The State of New York is the second largest producer of apples in the country. Crops such as apples make a significant contribution to the state’s agricultural economy and employ close to 100,000 New Yorkers and produce $11.5 billion worth of economic impact annually.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cleveland pizza shop owner said a man posed as a food bank to try and score free pizza.
Man posed as food bank employee to get free pizza, restaurant owner says
Cortland Police ask people to avoid section of Owego, Squires streets
Vestal teen awarded scholarship for service as volunteer firefighter
People gathered at the Binghamton German Clun for the Czech & Slovak Festival
The 86th Annual ‘Czech & Slovak Festival’ celebrates the unique food, culture and lives of past immigrants
Belle Grace boutique felt headbands at Mercantile Market
More than 60 Vendors show off handmade products at the 4th annual ‘Mercantile Market’

Latest News

apples
Clean-up begins to transform former ‘Colonial’ into ‘Courtside Bar & Grill’
Broome County partners with the Impact Project to repair homes of community members in need
Clean-up begins to transform former ‘Colonial’ into ‘Courtside Bar & Grill’