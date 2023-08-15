A few rounds of showers

Evening thunderstorms
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .05-.50″ (1.00″) 40% High 78 (74-80) Wind NE becoming E 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. 0-.10″ Low 62 (58-64) Wind S 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early showers, increasing sunshine. 0-.10″ 20% High 78 (76-82)

Wind SW becoming NW 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 60 Wind SE Calm-5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 82 Low 62

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 40% High 72 Low 54

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 74 Low 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 80 Low 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 80 Low 60

Two lows and associated fronts are draped across the Great Lakes. These will give us showers and thunderstorms today.

As the low to our west moves through, we’ll have some lingering showers tonight. will decrease Tuesday.

After some early clouds and showers, we’ll have increasing sunshine Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies Thursday.

skies.

A cold front will come through Friday with showers and thunderstorms. Great news for the weekend. High

pressure gives us mostly sunny skies. Below average temperatures Saturday, warmer Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cleveland pizza shop owner said a man posed as a food bank to try and score free pizza.
Man posed as food bank employee to get free pizza, restaurant owner says
Vestal teen awarded scholarship for service as volunteer firefighter
Mike Pence speaks at Gov. Kim Reynolds' "Fair-Side Chats" at the Iowa State Fair.
Mike Pence woos voters at the Iowa State Fair
Traffic on Vestal Parkway expected to be heavy as students return to Binghamton University
People gathered at the Binghamton German Clun for the Czech & Slovak Festival
The 86th Annual ‘Czech & Slovak Festival’ celebrates the unique food, culture and lives of past immigrants

Latest News

Flood Watch in effect, too
Heavy rain moves through the area overnight
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
Heavy rain moves through the area overnight
wbng
A great start to the work-week
Monitoring heavy rain potential
Bits of unsettled weather this week