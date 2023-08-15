A few rounds of showers

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .05-.50″ (1.00″) 40% High 78 (74-80) Wind NE becoming E 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. 0-.10″ Low 62 (58-64) Wind S 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early showers, increasing sunshine. 0-.10″ 20% High 78 (76-82)

Wind SW becoming NW 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 60 Wind SE Calm-5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 82 Low 62

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 40% High 72 Low 54

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 74 Low 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 80 Low 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 80 Low 60

Two lows and associated fronts are draped across the Great Lakes. These will give us showers and thunderstorms today.

As the low to our west moves through, we’ll have some lingering showers tonight. will decrease Tuesday.

After some early clouds and showers, we’ll have increasing sunshine Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies Thursday.

skies.

A cold front will come through Friday with showers and thunderstorms. Great news for the weekend. High

pressure gives us mostly sunny skies. Below average temperatures Saturday, warmer Sunday.

