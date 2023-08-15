Ithaca football to feature two Binghamton-area running backs in 2023

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) - Ithaca’s offense is looking just like it did last year.

Especially at running back, where Ryan Brozovic from Maine-Endwell and Anthony Forbidussi from Chenango Valley are entering their senior seasons.

“It made coming here so much easier. We get along great. We compete with each other. Just try for the best with each other every day so it’s awesome,” said Forbidussi.

The pair from Section Four saw their first action last year and will again be a part of the Bombers’ rushing attack.

“We’re like brothers. We have a saying ‘everybody eats’ because no matter who goes in we all can just contribute and make plays. So ‘everybody eats’ that’s what we live by,” explained Brozovic.

“It’s a section that doesn’t get the recognition that it probably should. There are some great athletes down there both from the past and currently. I think we’re happy that we have guys on the team from that area that are close by and only 45 minutes away,” added Ithaca head coach Michael Toerper.

That short distance from their high schools to Butterfield stadium was a major reason Brozovic and Forbidussi came to Ithaca.

“It’s everything. It’s not too far away. Family comes, friends come up. Everyone supports me and the team. It’s kind of like my high school. We’re all a family. We all support each other,” said Brozovic.

“It’s awesome. I grew up seeing all the Cortaca games and just to be a part of it is an awesome experience,” added Forbidussi.

This season, Ithaca is ranked number nine in the country as they’re coming off a 12-1 year where they made it to the NCAA quarterfinals.

In 2023, the goal is clear.

“Trying to go farther than last year. Do exactly what we did last year but a little bit more,” said Forbidussi.

This team does look like the 2022 squad. The only difference they’re planning on is how they end the season.

