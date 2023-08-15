LUMA Festival to honor a local leader

By Brianna Warrant
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The LUMA Festival is approaching in September and event organizers highlighted the attraction at a news conference Tuesday.

The former “Mural Mapping” was renamed “The Peg Johnston Living Lights Project” and will be projecting the artwork at this year’s festival. The new project is named after local community leader Peg Johnston.

Johnston died in 2023, She was known as a local artist, activist and community organizer. Johnston cofound The Binghamton Bridge, volunteered at multiple organizations and more.

Co-founder of LUMA Projection Arts Festival Joshua Bernard spoke at the conference.

“We’re putting the call out to the community and we’re saying we want this to be the most submissions ever in the memory of Peg Johnston,” said Bernard. “[Johnston] really loved to get the community involved, and huge numbers of the community, and different cross sections of the community, and diversity of the community. So we’re really making the effort and push to get as many different people involved in this project.”

The new art projection has a more traditional spin on the same ideas seen in the past with Mural Mapping’s use of 3D animation software. The new technology allows artists to engage with the projection concepts behind LUMA.

Local artists have until Aug. 22 to submit completed work to LUMA. Adult templates are available at the Garland Gallery and youth templates are available at the Discovery Center.

LUMA Festival will be held Sept. 8 and 9 in downtown Binghamton.

