Our unsettled weather pattern hangs on a bit longer

Tonight: Showers linger. A thunderstorm is possible. Some heavy downpours may develop. Chance of rain is 40%. Low: 59-65

Wednesday: Partial sun. 30% chance of a few showers. Breaks of sun with lots of dry time expected. High: 72-77

Wednesday Night: Areas of fog. Partly cloudy. Low: 56-62

Forecast Discussion:

An occluded front continues to hang around the area this evening and showers are developing in the vicinity. Some thunder is also possible with transient pockets of heavier rain. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Midweek is a touch unsettled with a slight chance of a few more showers through Wednesday. By Thursday I think we are back to sun and clouds and highs making a run back to the low 80s. A capping inversion in the atmosphere should keep thunderstorm chances at bay in the muggy atmosphere ahead of a strong cold front.

The strong cold front swings through overnight into Friday morning. Some thunder is possible as the front slices eastward.

Friday is a touch unsettled with a 30% chance of residual showers. Next weekend looks dry with some sun both days. Highs look to be in the 70s Saturday but around 80 Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday are warm, too, with highs around 80. Showers are possible Monday, but the chance is small at this time.

