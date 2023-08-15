Police issue Amber Alert for 14-year-old girl in Texas

The teenager was reported missing on Aug. 13, according to authorities.
The teenager was reported missing on Aug. 13, according to authorities.
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a teenager who is believed to be in “immediate danger.”

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Stafford Police Department issued the alert for 14-year-old Jasmin Murff.

Officials said the teenager has been missing since Aug. 13.

The white female is 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds and has dark hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown zip-up hooded sweatshirt and brown paisley pants.

Law enforcement said it’s believed that the girl is “in grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call Stafford police at 281-261-3950.

