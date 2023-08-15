Southern Tier Tuesdays: Action for Older Persons

By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Action for Older Persons is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

