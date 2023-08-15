State Police raise age requirement for exam and update tattoo policy

SIDNEY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul approved a request from the New York State Police to raise the maximum age to apply to become a New York State Trooper from 29 to 34 on June 29. The change is in an effort to expand public safety initiatives across New York.

Recruitment Officer Lauren F. Warner said State Police Agencies across New York have seen a decline in applicants the past few years and with the age upgrade, more aspiring troopers will be eligible.

“We did this in hopes of widening our candidate pool,” said Warner. “We are looking for members from the military or any walk of life. If you’ve previously thought about a career with New York State Police and you weren’t eligible, you may be eligible now.”

Warner added the change will allow police agencies to increase diversity and recruit the most skilled group of candidates. One target demographic they hope to expand is women. Of the 14,700 State Troopers in New York, only 11% are women, 6% are Hispanic, 4% are Black and 1% are Asian or Pacific Islanders.

The tattoo policy was revised for troopers to be allowed tattoos unless they are deemed unprofessional or offensive but must be covered.

“Previously you could not have tattoos on the lower half of your arms,” said Warner. “You can now have tattoos, but you need to wear a long-sleeved shirt when you are in uniform. So, it needs to be covered at all times, but you are eligible to apply and become a State Trooper now.”

Warner said easing both the age maximum for applications and the tattoo policy allowed for positive impacts to happen already.

“We have certainly seen an increase in age-eligible candidates signing up,” said Warner.

To apply to be a New York State Trooper in Troop C, there will be applications at community events, or reach out to Trooper Lauren F. Warner.

To apply for the New York State Police text “JoinNYSP” to (518) 240-3959 or go here.

