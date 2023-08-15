State Police searching for Weis wallet swiper

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- New York State Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man accused of stealing a wallet from an elderly woman.

State Police said a man, who is described as a heavy-set man wearing a white T-shirt, dark-colored shorts, a hat and sunglasses is accused of taking her wallet from a shopping cart at the Weis grocery store on Upper Front Street.

Police said the alleged crime took place in the frozen section. The accused reached into her car and stole the wallet which contained credit cards.

Police said he left the area in a small white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 607-561-7400.

