Task force unit arrests sex offender wanted on warrant

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced that a sex offender was taken into custody on Monday.

On Aug. 9, the sheriff’s office said it needed the public’s help finding 39-year-old Jessie Barnum on an outstanding warrant for a sex offender registration violation.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced he was taken into custody by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force on Aug. 14.

Barnum was convicted in 2005 for sex crimes against a 17-year-old girl. The Endicott Police Department made the arrest.

