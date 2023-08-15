Task force unit arrests sex offender wanted on warrant

(Broome County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced that a sex offender was taken into custody on Monday.

On Aug. 9, the sheriff’s office said it needed the public’s help finding 39-year-old Jessie Barnum on an outstanding warrant for a sex offender registration violation.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced he was taken into custody by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force on Aug. 14.

Barnum was convicted in 2005 for sex crimes against a 17-year-old girl. The Endicott Police Department made the arrest.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cleveland pizza shop owner said a man posed as a food bank to try and score free pizza.
Man posed as food bank employee to get free pizza, restaurant owner says
Vestal teen awarded scholarship for service as volunteer firefighter
Traffic on Vestal Parkway expected to be heavy as students return to Binghamton University
Mike Pence speaks at Gov. Kim Reynolds' "Fair-Side Chats" at the Iowa State Fair.
Mike Pence woos voters at the Iowa State Fair
Ithaca Police find handgun shortly after being told man was waving weapon in air

Latest News

apples
Farmers fear for apple crops after late frost
Clean-up begins to transform former ‘Colonial’ into ‘Courtside Bar & Grill’
Broome County partners with the Impact Project to repair homes of community members in need